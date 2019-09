Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said BJP leader Yogesh Gowda's murder case will be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The move could spell trouble for former Congress minister Vinay Kulkarni as Gowda's family members have alleged that he had a role to play in the murder.

Gowda, who was a zilla panchayat member and BJP leader from Dharwad, was murdered in June 2016 after alleged political rivalry.