CBSE: Bengaluru region bags fourth place with 99.83%

A record 99.83% students from Bengaluru region cleared the Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 exams, whose results were announced on Friday. At the all-India level, Bengaluru region secured the fourth place.

In the previous year, students from Bengaluru region had secured 98.23%. The overall pass percentage across the country this year is 99.37, according to an official release.

This year, the Centre had cancelled the exams citing the second wave of the Covid pandemic and students were evaluated based on the policy approved by the Supreme Court.

According to the approved policy, 40% of the marks were allotted for unit tests, midterms and Class 12 pre-board examinations and 30% marks from Class 11 (theory). Another 30% of marks were allotted for Class 10 average scores which are considered by taking the best of three scores of the five main subjects.

Most schools and students were happy with the results. Swati Soni, head of CMR National Public School said, “CBSE had carved out a meticulous assessment pattern and the students’ scores were moderated. This year, 45% of the students scored above 90 compared to last year’s 35%. Some students who had prepared well may have missed out on the centum.”

A student from National Public School said, “I could have scored more had the exams been conducted as I had studied well.” Soon after the results, the Canadian International School hosted a drive-through graduation on Friday.

“We were so thrilled to be able to host this drive-through graduation event. Students showed amazing dedication to their academics and resilience during this unprecedented year and we wanted to celebrate their accomplishments and spirit,” said Shweta Sastri, managing director, Canadian International School.