CBSE employs memes to make a point

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started using memes on its social media handles to keep students engaged during the ongoing examination period. The board has even used fairness advertisements and created a meme on its social media page. This activity was started by the team recently where they posted two memes.

In one of the memes, it said ‘Completed Syllabus Before Everyone else’ with a picture of a child cheering up. Another meme was about a fairness advertisement which talks about pimples and blackheads will be zero if they use the product. If students give an entry after 10 am to the exam hall then that is also a ‘zero’, the meme suggested.

The team also used hashtags, #examtime #beontime #dontbelate #discipline to keep it engaging. Rama Sharma, PRO, CBSE headquarters, said, “To engage with students in a meaningful and interesting way, we have developed memes for the first time and posted them on the social media handles.”

Now that the memes are catching up on the social media and several civic agencies using it, the police in Bengaluru have also started using memes to create awareness on certain issues and criminal acts. The Bengaluru City Police (BCP) have used this meme by creating posts on using drugs, violating traffic rules and so on.

City school managements also appreciated the memes by the CBSE board. Mansur Ali Khan from the board of Delhi Public Schools (DPS), Bengaluru, said, “This is a good idea. Communication in a fun manner like this will make students relate to the message easily.”

Class 10 exams will go on till March 20, 2020 and Class 12 till March 30 2020.

There are a total number of 18,89,878 candidates in Class 10 and 12,06,893 in class 12 this year. Out of these, there are 7,88,195 girls, 11,01,664 boys and 19 transgenders in Class 10 while there are 5,22,819 girls, 6,84,068 boys and 6 transgenders in Class 12.