CBSE regrets 'inappropriate' question on Godhra riots

According to sources, the examiners had asked a question pertaining to the 2002 Godhra riots

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 02 2021, 01:06 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2021, 03:26 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday said that it will take strict action against those responsible, for including an ‘inappropriate’ question in the sociology paper of Class 12 first-term examination.

A screenshot of the paper showed the disputed question: The unprecedented scale and spread of anti-Muslim violence in Gujarat in 2002 took place under which government? The students were given four options - Congress, BJP, Democratic, Republican.

Realising the ‘error’ later in the day, CBSE tweeted in the evening, claiming that the question was ‘inappropriate' and in violation of the CBSE guidelines for external subject experts for setting question papers.

The tweet further said, “CBSE acknowledges the error made and will take strict action against the responsible persons.”  

