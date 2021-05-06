CCB arrests two doctors in bed-blocking scam

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths on Wednesday arrested two doctors in the bed-blocking scam.

The arrested are Dr Rihan and Dr Shashi were working as incharge of the BBMP war rooms in the South and Bommanahalli zones, respectively. After registering a case on Tuesday, the Jayanagar police had arrested two people - Nethravathi and Rohit Kumar.

Subsequently, City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant transferred the case to the CCB. Senior officials in CCB told DH that two FIRs have been registered.

Read | Bed-blocking scam: Lokayukta takes up suo motu case

“A total of four persons have been arrested so far. We are also questioning four others suspects. Our officials conducted extensive searches in all the eight zonal war rooms,” a CCB officer explained. A total of eight teams, led by two ACP-rank officers, raided the zonal war rooms and verified records.

The police have reportedly collected data pertaining to zone-wise bed availability, allocation etc and have detained several persons for interrogation.

It is learnt that the doctors were giving 10% commission to Nethravathi and Rohit on booking of each bed.

Nethravathi had reportedly ‘sold’ two beds at a private hospital in Jayanagar for Rs 50,000 each. Rohit, a neighbour of Nethravathi, helped her in reaching out to the patients, police said.