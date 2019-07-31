CCD investors lose Rs 1,500 cr in twodays

Investors of Coffee Day Enterprises have lost close to Rs 1,500 crore of their wealth in the last two days as the company’s shares crashed following the death of its founder V G Siddhartha. He was reported missing since Monday evening and his body was found on Wednesday morning.

As the panicked sellers outweighed the buyers for Coffee Day scrips on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the company’s share prices eroded by 36% in two trading sessions.

On both the trading days, the company’s share prices tanked by 20%, hitting the lower price brand. A price band is a value-setting method in which a seller indicates an upper and lower cost limit, between which buyers are able to place bids. As a result of the beating the company’s scrips received, the investors lost Rs 1,464 crore, and the market cap of the café chain depleted from Rs 4,068 crore on Monday to Rs 2,604 crore on Wednesday.

Siddhartha, who holds 32.75% stake in it, saw his holdings in the company diminish by Rs 479.4 crore.

The scrips of the company closed at its day’s low at Rs 123.25 a piece, on BSE.

The company’s shares were on a downside since the company entered the deal with engineering behemoth L&T to sell 20.3% stake in MindTree for about Rs 3,200 crore.