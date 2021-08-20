Celebratory firing shouldn’t happen again: Araga Jnanendra

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Friday decried the recent Yadgir incident where a gunshot was fired in the air to welcome Union Minister Bhagwanth Khuba, but not before justifying the act itself by calling it “tradition.”

On August 18, a bullet was fired in the air at Yaragol, a border village in Gurmatkal taluk of district to welcome Khuba as part of the BJP’s Janashirwad Yatra. The incident drew flak for being unprecedented in Karnataka.

“Action has been taken as per law. There’s an FIR, some have been arrested and 3-4 policemen have faced action as per law,” Jnanendra said.

Asked about the incident taking place in the presence of elected representatives, Jnanendra said: “I asked about it. I was told it’s a tradition there. Even in Malnad, where I come from, we used to fire shots in the air during marriages. The intention is important.”

The minister added that the incident should not have occurred. “It shouldn’t have happened at this time. I have directed that it shouldn’t recur. If something happens accidentally, there will be loss of life,” he said.

After the incident, the police arrested four BJP workers. Also, three constables were suspended.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar targeted Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for the incident. “We were denied permission to organise our event to mark the birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi and D Devaraj Urs at Ambedkar Bhavan. We respect Covid guidelines. But, BJP ministers are touring places with the Janashirwad Yatra. Why is it one law for us and another for the BJP,” he asked.

Shivakumar mentioned the gunshot incident without naming Khuba. “Shots were fired to welcome a minister. No action was taken against officers who were present when this happened. Only constables have been suspended. We must applaud the chief minister’s transparent administration,” he said, adding that the Congress would demonstrate against the police. “If this goes on, there will be anarchy. This is the BJP’s administration.”