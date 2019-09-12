Central funds for flood relief within a month: CM

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday said the Union government will provide funds for flood relief works with in a month.

Speaking to reporters here, he said a Central Committee, which conducted an inspection of the flood situation in the state, has observed that the natural calamity has caused huge losses to properties and crops. A separate survey is being conducted on crop loss and compensating the growers, he added.

Yediyurappa took a dig at Congress leaders by saying that the Congress leaders are staging protests for self-protection. They are organising the protest to make their party’s presence felt, he and reiterated that the state government has been compensating the flood victims appropriately.

The chief minister said that the allegations by Opposition leaders on the stalling of loan waiver scheme are baseless. “The funds to implement loan waiver are being released to the bank accounts of farmers and no changes have been made to the decision of the previous government,” he clarified.

Yediyurappa said he has ordered deputy commissioners to transfer Rs 1 lakh to the bank accounts of the eligible flood victims to help them build the foundation of their houses.The government has decided to provide a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to undertake repair works of the partially damaged houses.

Earlier, Yediyurappa visited Sharada Peetha and interacted with seers Sri Bharateeteertha Swamiji and Sri Vidhushekhara Bharati Swamiji.

He visited Gourigadde Vinayaka Guruji Ashram too. Tourism Minister C T Ravi, MP Shobha Karandlaje, MLC M K Pranesh, MLA T D Rajegowda and former Minister D N Jeevaraj accompanied him.