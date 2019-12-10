Central leaders to take call on MTB, Vishwanath: KSE

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa on Tuesday said that the decision to induct A H Vishwanath and MTB Nagaraj, who lost bypolls, into the cabinet was left to the central leadership.

Speaking to reporters here, he said,”The BJP would not have come to power had 15 legislators not resigned. It is our duty to repay for their sacrifice by making them ministers.”

Eshwarappa hit out at JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy for using the term ‘disgusting’.

“Wasn’t his government disgusting? The legislators resigned as his government was disgusting. It was improper to use such words after the defeat,” he said.