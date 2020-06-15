Centre asks Karnataka to expedite implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission scheme

The Centre on Monday requested Karnataka to expedite the implementation of centrally sponsored Jal Jeevan Mission, which aims to provide potable water to every rural household.

The Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in his letter to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that since Karnataka is planning 100% household coverage by 2022-23, the state should take immediate steps to expedite the scheme to provide tap connection to each rural household.

Jal Jeevan Mission, Centrally funded scheme, aims to provide 55 litres of potable water per person per day to every rural household of the country by 2024. In Karnataka out of 89.61 lakh rural households in the state, 24.41 lakh have already been provided with tap connections. In 2019-20, only 22,133 tap connections were provided.

In 2020-21, the state is planning to enable 23.57 lakh households with tap water connections.

The Centre focussed on retrofitting and augmentation of 3,139 existing piped water supply systems during this year, which can provide 23.57 lakh tap connections. The Union Minister requested the CM to commence the work in a ‘campaign mode’, so that the poor and marginalized people will get household tap connections, said a release from the Jal Shakti Ministry.

The Centre has approved fund of Rs 1,189.40 crore for implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission in Karnataka in 2020-21, which is a considerable increase from Rs. 546.06 crore in 2019-20.

With an opening balance of Rs. 80.44 crore available with the State and along with this year’s allocation of Rs. 1,189.40 crore, and considering the State matching share, a total of Rs. 2,734.03 crore will be available for implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission in Karnataka, the Minister said in his letter.

The Union Minister also highlighted that if the state expedited the works in terms of physical outputs such as number of tap connections provided and commensurate financial progress, the State can avail additional funds based on the performance.

The Minister also urged the CM to provide potable water to 3.60 lakh population of the state residing in 685 habitations affected by Arsenic and Fluoride. Focus should be on universal coverage of water scarce areas, aspirational districts, SC/ ST dominated villages and villages under Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY) said the release.