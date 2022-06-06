Centre chooses Pattadakal for mass yoga on June 21

Pattadakal, the UNESCO World Heritage Site in the district, that houses significant Chalukya monuments of 7th and 8th century CE, will be one of the 75 cultural heritage locations across the country to host a yoga programme on the occasion of International Day of Yoga on June 21.

The Union government has chosen Pattadakal, Jog Falls in Shivamogga district and Hampi in Vijayanagar district in Karnataka as cultural heritage locations for the Day as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, a 75-week grand celebration to mark the 75 years of Independence.

The tourism department has directed its district units to organise mass yoga performance and submit its videos and photographs.

The district units have been directed to rope in Ayush department personnel, NSS and NCC volunteers for the programme.

“A meeting was held at the DC’s office on Tuesday. Preparations are on to facilitate students and other enthusiasts to perform yoga. The district administration will join hands with various associations. Over 500 students are expected to participate,” Akkamahadevi Ganiger, the district Ayush officer (In-charge), told the reporters.