Centre rejects state plea to release Rs 284 crore arrears

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank recently informed Rajya Sabha that the Centre would not reimburse Rs 284.13 crore, its share of arrears to teachers for the implementation of revised UGC pay scheme under the 6th Central Pay Commission due to an inordinate delay by Karnataka in submitting its proposal.

Replying to a question by B K Hariprasad (Congress), the minister said, "Since the Karnataka government has not submitted its proposal seeking reimbursement of arrears to the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development before the last date (July 1 2018), the Ministry is not able to pay money to the state."

Under the scheme of revision of pay as per the 6th Central Pay Commission of teachers and equivalent cadres in Universities and Colleges, the Central Government reimburse 80% of the total additional financial burden accrued for the period from January 1, 2006, to March 31, 2010, due to implementation of revised pay scales to teachers of state universities and colleges.

The Centre had invited the proposal from the states, including Karnataka, which were keen to implement the scheme. And also called the proposal from the states for reimbursement of the central share before July 1 2018.

Though the MHRD had released Rs 584.98 crore to Karnataka from 2014 to 2015 against its proposals, the Centre has not received any additional proposals from Karnataka seeking arrears of Rs 284.13 core before the deadline.

Despite the MHRD's repeated reminders to Karnataka, the state government failed to submit the proposal timely, the Minister added.