Centre releases 2 tax devolution instalments to K'taka

Centre releases 2 instalments of tax devolution to Karnataka

Uttar Pradesh got the highest Rs 20,928 crore, followed by Bihar Rs 11,734 crore in the second instalments

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 10 2022, 23:22 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2022, 23:22 ist

The Centre on Wednesday released two instalments of tax devolution totalling  Rs 4254.82 crore to Karnataka.

This is in line with the commitment of the government to strengthen the hands of states to accelerate their capital and developmental expenditure, a finance ministry statement said.

"The Union Government has released two instalments of tax devolution Rs 1,16,665.75 crore to all the states on 10th August, 2022, as against normal monthly devolution of Rs 58,332.86 crore," it said.

Uttar Pradesh got the highest Rs 20,928 crore, followed by Bihar Rs 11,734 crore in the second instalments.

Based on the criteria and weights adopted by the 15th Finance Commission, Karnataka’s share in Central taxes has been fixed at 3.646% for 2020-21. This is 1.07 percentage points lower than the share of 4.713% in 14th Finance Commission’s award period of 2016-20.

Earlier, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai urged Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman that there was injustice to meted out to the state and this has been to be set right. With Karnataka being one among very few states where tax collection is highest in the country, the Centre should take steps to make up the shortfall.

 Currently, 41 percent of taxes collected by the Centre is devolved in 14 instalments among states during a fiscal year.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka News
Karnataka
Taxes

What's Brewing

Bihar: How BJP, JD(U), RJD have fared over the years

Bihar: How BJP, JD(U), RJD have fared over the years

Dowry is like 'extortion': Akshay Kumar

Dowry is like 'extortion': Akshay Kumar

Dry Mizoram starts 'rehab' camps for 'addict' cops

Dry Mizoram starts 'rehab' camps for 'addict' cops

Covid: Now, a test to tell how much immunity you have

Covid: Now, a test to tell how much immunity you have

From sister to brother, gift of a kidney gives new life

From sister to brother, gift of a kidney gives new life

 