Centre releases Rs 804 cr to state for GP sanitation works

The Centre has released Rs 804 crore to Karnataka to take up sanitation works in gram panchayats (GPs).

As per the 15th Finance Commission recommendations, the grant was released to the state for the 2020-2021 financial year.

Upon the recommendations of Ministry of Panchayati Raj and Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation and the Ministry of Jal Shakti, an amount of Rs 15,187.5 crore has been released, said a release from the Ministry of Panchayat Raj.The respective state governments have to release these funds to GPs within 10 working days.

This money should be utilised for sanitation purposes, maintenance of open-defecation free (ODF) status, supply of drinking water, rainwater harvesting and water recycling.

However, if any GP has already completed this work, the same money can be used for other developmental works, said the statement.

“The release of the funds to rural local bodies comes at the most appropriate time when the local bodies are facing the challenges posed by Covid-19 pandemic,” Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Narendra Singh Tomar said.

The 15th Finance Commission submitted its interim report for the period 2020-21 and the Centre accepted its recommendations in respect of the local bodies.

The Commission has worked out the total size of the grant to be Rs 60,750 crore for the period 2020-21 for rural local bodies, which is the highest ever allocation made by the Finance Commission in any single year, said the statement.