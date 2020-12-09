Centre, state govts passing laws through ordinance: MLC Ivan D’Souza

Former MLC Ivan D’Souza accused the Centre of triggering a scare among people through different laws.

Briefing mediapersons at the KPCC Office on Tuesday, he said that both Central and state governments had no goals. Law should be passed after discussing it in both upper and lower houses. “Unfortunately, the central and state governments are passing laws through ordinance.”

"The state and central governments will fall if they go ahead with the anti-farmer laws. Both the state and central governments have been following anti-farmer policies," he said

“Karnataka government has already approved amendments to the APMC Act, Land Reforms Act and Labour laws in the Legislative Assembly. However, they failed to get it passed in the Council. So they are trying to introduce them through the ordinance route. The government should discuss the pros and cons before introducing any law,” he said.

It should be discussed in public domain to collect public opinion. Passing a law without understanding the problems will lead to huge protests, he added.

More than 1.5 crore farmers are on the streets fighting for their rights, he said.

“If you look at the history of India, it is evident that all governments that followed anti-farmer policies have fallen. But the central and state governments are firm on going ahead with their new farm laws,” D’Souza added.

"Now, the state government is also planning to introduce amendment to the cow slaughter act. Will Prime Minister Narendra Modi stop export of beef from the country? Will the government purchase all cattle that are sold in markets by the farmers?" he asked.

"What is the purpose behind introducing an act to check love jihad? Who will be benefited from it? Will the country see drastic progress with laws to check love jihad?" he questioned.