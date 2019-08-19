Centre supplies medicines to Karnataka

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DH News Service, New Delhi ,
  • Aug 19 2019, 21:32pm ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2019, 21:58pm ist

The Centre on Monday provided 40 tonnes of medicines to Karnataka free of cost for supplying them to hospitals in flood-hit districts.

These medicines are being sent to Karnataka through various flights from Delhi with the help of HLL Life Care Limited, Karnataka Bhavan resident Commissioner Nilay Mitesh said in a statement. The medicines include paracetamol tablets, syrups, tetracycline, hydrocortisone, amoxicillin, ranitidine and neomycin tablets.

Earlier, Karnataka had requested the Centre to provide essential medicines to supply it to people in calamity hit areas. 

