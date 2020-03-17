‘Centre trying for return of Kannadigas from Italy’

‘Centre taking steps for return of Kannadigas from Italy’

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru ,
  • Mar 17 2020, 23:03pm ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2020, 23:06pm ist

The Centre has taken steps to bring back Kannadigas stranded in Italy’s Milan airport due to the Covid-19 epidemic, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan told the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

Narayan was responding during Zero Hour on the issue that was raised by former Congress minister Priyank Kharge, who said hundreds of Kannadigas were stranded at Italy’s Milan airport, seeking the government’s intervention. 

"The Centre is taking all measures. Those stranded in Milan have been screened and brought back," Narayan said. "The people stranded in Rome will be screened and they will also undergo blood checkup. Based on the reports, it will be decided whether they need to be isolated or not," he added. 

According to Kharge, some 400 Kannadigas were stranded in Italy. He said he had spoken with office-bearers of a Kannada organisation there. He said that 220 people were airlifted by the Centre on March 14. But, there are thousands of Indians of whom 400 are Kannadigas and 150 of them are students,” he said. 

"The Embassy is asking them to provide a certificate to say they’re negative for coronavirus. They’re not allowed to board the flight without the certificate. If they don’t get the certificate by tomorrow, there’s fear that a complete lockdown will keep them there," Kharge said. 

Noting that the ministers concerned were not present in the House, Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri said the issue will be taken up later for a detailed response by the government.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Italy
COVID-19
Cornavirus
Union government
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Time for a separate Law

Time for a separate Law

Abe could be big loser if Olympics cancelled, postponed

Abe could be big loser if Olympics cancelled, postponed

COVID-19 outbreak: Demand for jackfruit soars in Maha

COVID-19 outbreak: Demand for jackfruit soars in Maha

Entered Jamia campus to rescue innocent students: Cops

Entered Jamia campus to rescue innocent students: Cops

Sadhguru suspends all Isha Yoga Centre programmes

Sadhguru suspends all Isha Yoga Centre programmes

Madhya Pradesh crisis: Kamal Nath challenges BJP

Madhya Pradesh crisis: Kamal Nath challenges BJP

 