Centre to raise ethanol blending to 20% by 2025

The Centre intends to raise blending of ethanol in petrol and diesel by 20% by 2025 and thereby make farmers the partners in fuel production, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday. He added that this will help the farmers enhance their income.

He was speaking after inaugurating the new units of Murugesh Nirani-owned MRN Group at Kerakalamatti in Badami taluk.

“The programme to mix ethanol in petrol and diesel was revived when the BJP-led NDA came to power at the Centre. The percentage of ethanol blending in fuels has increased from 1.18% in 2014 to 10%. The government has allowed producing ethanol from sugarcane and other farm residues. It has been decided to produce ethanol from maize and paddy available with the food corporation of India (FCI),” the Union Home minister said.

“Also, the GST for ethanol has been brought down to 5% from 18%. The ethanol blending programme will boost the farm income and reduce import dependency on crude oil,” Shah added.

Shah said, “The Modi government is out to bring reforms in farm sectors through new laws. The farm laws will help the farmers get direct access to Indian and international markets by removing middlemen and thereby double their income. I congratulate the Yediyurappa government for getting the farm laws passed in the state.”

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that the state government’s industry friendly policies to ensure ease in doing business would spur industrial growth in the state.

He called up the industrialists and the farmers in the state to make the most of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government’s ethanol push.

Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, BJP national secretary C T Ravi, ministers Jagadish Shettar, Basavaraj Bommai, B C Patil, Shashikala Jolle, R Shankar, MPs P C Gaddigoudar, Ramesh Jigajinagi, G M Siddeshwar among others were present.