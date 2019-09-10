Centre will release funds for flood relief soon: BSY

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday took on the Opposition leaders over their charge that the state had not received funds from the Central government to take up flood relief work.

Speaking to mediapersons at the Hubballi airport, he said the state would soon receive funds from the Centre. Opposition leaders have been charging that so far the Union government had not released a single paisa for taking up relief and rehabilitation work.

“Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas and central team has also visited the areas.

We will soon receive the funds,” he said and added that the government had decided to divert funds meant for development works for relief work, which is the topmost priority for the government.

He said deputy commissioners of affected areas have sufficient funds to take up preliminary relief work.

Yediyurappa said there is no dissidence in BJP and MLA Umesh Katti is in touch with the party.

In Belagavi, Yediyurappa said the government would ensure complete shifting of the flood-affected villages besides ensuring basic infrastructure including hospital and school in the new settlements that would come up at higher altitude, provided the villagers give in writing their consent.

The announcement came when the chief minister was addressing the flood-affected people at a programme at a relief center at Sureban village at Ramadurg taluk in Belagavi district.

Yediyurappa said the state government was committed to the rehabilitation of the flood-affected people.

The government would ensure the release of the first instalment of a compensation of Rs 1 lakh within a week, that would enable the victims whose houses have completely collapsed lay the foundation of their new houses.

He said the government had decided to also compensate traders and will provide Rs 10,000 as compensation to those whose shops have been damaged.

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Saundatti MLA Anand Mamani, district incharge secretary Rakesh Singh were present.