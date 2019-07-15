CET 2019 second round seat allotment

As the state government has released seat matrix for AYUSH courses, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is allotting seats to these courses in the second round seat allotment.

An official communication issued by KEA said that the candidates, who have already entered their NEET roll number and completed their document verification either in UG NEET or in UGCET 2019, need not come for verification of documents for AYUSH courses. But they have to download the verification slip for AYUSH courses.

Meanwhile, the candidates, who have entered their NEET roll number, but not attended the document verification, will have to get the all original documents verified to become eligible for admission to AYUSH courses in any of the helpline centres on July 17 and 18.

Even those, whose documents have not verified for engineering, architecture etc courses, can also attend with all original documents. For these courses, the second round allotment will be conducted as per the schedule.