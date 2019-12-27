CET likely from April 22 to 25

The state government is likely to hold the Common Entrance Test (CET) 2020 from April 22 to 25. An official notification in this regard will be issued on Monday, according to sources at the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA).

Officials who were privy to the meeting conducted by Higher Education and Medical Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Friday told DH that an official notification will be issued on Monday. “The dates have been finalised and they will be officially announced on Monday,” the official said.

CET will be held for three days.

On Monday, officials will verify dates of other competitive examinations and choose three dates between April 22 and 25 to conduct CET 2020, officials said.