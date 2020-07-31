CET passes off on a smooth note on Day Two

The day two of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) concluded on a smooth note on Friday. A total of 90.23% students wrote Physics while 90.19% appeared for Chemistry paper, slightly lower than 2019.

The total number of students registered for KCET, this year, was 1,94,419. “We conducted the exams to ensure that no academic activities would stop due to pandemic. I would like to thank all students, parents, officials and all stakeholders for this success,” said Higher Education Minister Ashwath Narayan.

According to the students, Chemistry paper was easy while Physics was slightly difficult.

On day two students felt that the Chemistry paper was easy and Physics slightly difficult. Vasanth Lenin, a student of Deeksha, Indiranagar, said, “The paper was easy and the time provided was adequate to finish it. The questions were the type to make you think a little. The health precautions undertaken were good and we were all comfortable. The KCET is only the first of several other competitive exams to come, so I am gearing up for those.”

“The Physics paper was moderately difficult. It was quite lengthy, and there were some tricky conceptual questions. The health and safety measures undertaken for today’s exam was good. It felt good to finally write the exam after such a long wait.” said another student.

63 Covid +ve students write CET

A total of 63 students, who tested positive for Covid-19, appeared for Physics and Chemistry papers. “We have set a model to the entire country by allowing even those tested positive for Covid-19 to appear for test by making special arrangements,” said Ashwath Narayan.

On the concluding day on Saturday, as many as 1,881 Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga students have registered to write Kannada language test. The test will be held at centres in Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Belagavi, Vijayapura and Bidar.

Helpline flooded with calls

The helpline set up by KEA received over 200 calls by students seeking assistance, including the last-minute change in centre, enquiries on user IDs to download admission tickets, downloading admission tickets and seeking face mask.