CET results out, 1.5 lakh secure eligibility for engineering studies

Rakshith M of RV PU college Bengaluru received first rank on engineering stream, Varun Gowda AB of Expert PU college Mangalore in B.Sc Agri, Sai Vivek P of Narayana E Techno Bengaluru in BVSc stream and also in B.Pharma and D.Pharma secured first ranks.

This year over 1.94 lakh students registered for the test of which 1,75,349 appeared for the test amid the Covid fear. As higher education department made arrangements for Covid-19 infected candidates to appear for test, around 63 candidates who were tested positive for Covid-19 appeared for the test at Covid care centres.

The results are available on http://kea.kar.nic.in

This year the counseling dates will be announced after the announcement of NEET and JEE results and their counseling schedule. However, the online document verification will begin from September 1. Karnataka Examinations Authority has released detailed schedule for students to upload documents as per the ranks secured.

The candidates who have not received their ranks can upload the marks card and get their rankings. Even those who have applied for revaluation will get fresh ranks once they upload the marks Card.