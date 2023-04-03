CGST Act: Sec 130(4) contemplates proper opportunity of hearing, says High Court

The Dharwad bench of the high court has said that ‘an opportunity of being heard’ as contemplated under section 130 (4) of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Act is not a mere opportunity to file objections but a proper opportunity.

Justice M I Arun said this while setting aside the February 7, 2023, order issued by the Commercial Tax Officer (Enforcement) against the petitioner - Shree Pampapathy Enterprises, Mundgod, Uttara Kannada district.

The petitioner is the owner of the firm, which is into transport business, challenged the order of confiscation of goods conveyance and demand of penalty and fine passed under Section 130 of CGST Act, 2017. The petitioner claimed that the order was passed without affording proper opportunity of hearing and it is in violation of Section 130(4) of the CGST Act and in violation of the principles of natural justice.

The petitioner was transporting certain goods from Mundgod in Uttara Kannada district to Ongole, Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh. The goods and conveyance were seized near Anantapur bypass toll plaza in Ballari.

The government advocate argued that the petitioner had filed a written reply after he was given an opportunity to reply to the allegations. It was claimed that the reply was considered before passing the order. It was also contended that the petitioner has an alternative efficacious remedy to file an appeal under Section 107 of the CGST Act, 2017.

The court noted that though the petitioner had filed his reply, it is essential to provide a proper opportunity of hearing. The court observed that section 130 of the CGST Act is a code by itself, which provides for confiscating the goods and the conveyance and under certain eventualities the confiscated material vests with the government and the same can be auctioned.

“When such harsh measures are initiated against any person, it is very essential that a proper opportunity of hearing has to be given and what is contemplated in Section 130(4) is “an opportunity of being heard” and not a mere opportunity of filing objections to the action contemplated. In the instant case, the petitioner has been granted an opportunity to file his objections but not an opportunity of hearing,” Justice M I Arun said.

The court has remitted the matter back to the Commercial Tax Officer (Enforcement), Ballari, and directed petitioner to appear before the said officer on April 10.