Chamundeshwari Rathotsava takes place atop Chamundi Hill

Chamundeshwari Rathotsava takes place at Chamundi Hill

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS,
  • Oct 29 2020, 12:45 ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2020, 12:45 ist
District in-charge Minister S T Somashekar inspects the silver chariot, in which Chamundeshwari Devi idol will be placed during the inauguration of Dasara, atop the Chamundi Hill, in Mysuru. Credit: DH Photo

Scion of erstwhile royal family of Mysuru Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar took part in the Chamundeshwari Rathotsava atop Chamundi Hill, on Thursday 

As thousands of people throng the hill, for the annual Rathothsava, the District Administration had restricted the entry of people.

The Rathothsava was held from 9.45 am to 10.05 am. Thus, as a precautionary measure, the entry of people to the hill was restricted.

The puja and other rituals, as part of the Rathothsava conducted in the temple, as per traditions, by the temple priests and other staff.

Karnataka
Chamundi Hills
Chamundeshwari temple
Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar

