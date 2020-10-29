Chamundeshwari Rathotsava takes place atop Chamundi Hill

Scion of erstwhile royal family of Mysuru Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar took part in the Chamundeshwari Rathotsava atop Chamundi Hill, on Thursday

As thousands of people throng the hill, for the annual Rathothsava, the District Administration had restricted the entry of people.

The Rathothsava was held from 9.45 am to 10.05 am. Thus, as a precautionary measure, the entry of people to the hill was restricted.

The puja and other rituals, as part of the Rathothsava conducted in the temple, as per traditions, by the temple priests and other staff.