Chandrashekhar Guruji of 'Saral Vastu' fame stabbed to death in broad daylight in Hubballi

In a gruesome murder caught on cameras, prominent 'Vastu Shastra' guide Chandrashekhar Guruji was stabbed to death in broad daylight by two miscreants in Hubbali, Karnataka.
Chandrashekar was stopping by the President Hotel, Unkal, Hubballi and the two persons had come for consultation.
The CCTV recordings widely circulated in the media show two persons stabbing Guruji multiple times and escaping from the hotel. Several people were present at the time of the stabbing but none could do anything.
Guruji is said to have died on the spot. The body has been sent for postmortem to KIMS in Hubballi.
Chandrashekhar Guruji is from Bagalakote and is a Civil engineer by qualification. He is popular for the Saral Vastu programme on local Kannada entertainment and news channels. He offers guidance on the traditional Indian system of architecture and design for home and office construction. Several politicians and businessmen have known to seek consultations from him.
Home minister Araga Jnanendra has sought a full report on the murder from Hubbali commissioner Labhu Ram and the early capture of the murderers.
Police commissioner Labhu Ram, DCPs Sahil Bagla, Gopal Byakod, and other police officials visited the spot. The dog squad was also pressed to service.
The police have begun the investigation. CCTV footage is being checked and information is being collected from the hotel staff.
