Change in procedure sought in registration of married couples

A Mysuru-based minority community leader has appealed to Revenue Minister R Ashoka, to change the procedures, pointing at the problems in the registration of already married couples under the Special Marriage Act.

K C Showkath Pasha, secretary of Mysuru Bidi Mazdur Association, has also appealed to MLA Tanveer Sait and other MLAs and MLCs, to raise the issue in the Legislative Sessions to simplify the procedure.

Pasha, also ex-corporator and former leader of opposition in Mysuru City Corporation, said, earlier, the procedure to obtain marriage certificate under the Special Marriage Act was to submit the Nikha Namma, with a letter from the mosque, where the Nikha is performed, with an affidavit to the office of the Wakf Board.

“After verification of the document, the Wakf Board used to send it to the office of the Regional Commissioner. After verification, the office of Regional Commissioner used to issue the marriage certificate, within seven days,” he said.

Pasha said, “As per the High Court’s order, the Wakf Board cannot issue the marriage certificate. So, now, the procedure to obtain a marriage certificate is to apply at the office of Sub-Registrar, under Special Marriage Act, 1954. Under this Act, if the marriage is to be solemnised, one month’s notice is a must, from the date of application and both the bride and the groom should be in station.”

“The Sub-Registrar is applying the same condition for Muslim married couples and insisting that they must wait for one month and then come for the marriage certificate. Many Muslim couples receive visas, with directions to start immediately, for higher studies or employment. They are not able to move because of the condition of one month, although they are married a year back or more,” he said.

“The Special Marriage Act procedures should be applicable to couples who are yet to marry. This procedure should be relaxed to couples who are already married and the marriage certificate should be issued immediately. Otherwise, many Muslim families applying for marriage

certificates will suffer,” Pasha said.