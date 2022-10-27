Charge sheet filed against Murugha seer in Pocso case

The Chitradurga police on Thursday filed a charge sheet against Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Sharana in the case of alleged sexual abuse of minor girls.

The 694-page charge sheet is split into two volumes. The first volume pertains to the seer and while the second has the charge sheet against other accused persons in the case.

Superintendent of Police K Parashuram said the investigation team has filed charge sheet against three suspects to the court. The involvement of a minor and Gangadharaiah in the case was yet to be ascertained.

The seer has been booked under the Pocso Act and is remanded in judicial custody.