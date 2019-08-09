Charmadi Ghat closed till Aug 14

Vehicular movement on Mangaluru-Villupuram Highway on Charmadi Ghat (NH-73) has been banned till August 14 midnight.

The decision to close the Ghat follows National Highway Executive Engineer's report predicting landslides due to heavy rains and winds.

Meanwhile, the police partially banned vehicular movement on Shiradi Ghat till August 12. Buses ferrying passengers and trucks carrying essential commodities, medicines and vegetables have been exempted. However, they will be permitted to ply on Mangaluru-Bengaluru stretch between 7 am and 7 pm.

On Friday evening, hundreds of vehicles were stranded on either side of Mangaluru-Bengaluru highway in Shiradi Ghat following massive landslide at Anemahal near Yettinahole on NH-75.

The work to clear mounds of earth and uprooted trees from the highway is likely to be completed on Saturday, sources added.