Charred bodies of Bengaluru-bound bus that caught fire identified; Three minors among them

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Vijayapura,
  • Aug 12 2020, 11:27 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2020, 11:27 ist

The bodies of five passengers who were charred to death after a bus caught fire near Hiriyur of Chitradurga district in the wee hours of Wednesday have been identified.  

Vijayapura Superintendent of Police Anupam Agarwal said the deceased have been identified as Sheela Ravi (33), Sparsha (8), Samruddha (5), Kavitha Vinayak (29) and Nishchita (3) .

Ticket booking agency staff said Kukke Shree bus left Vijayapura at 9 pm on Wednesday with 29 passengers on board and two drivers.

