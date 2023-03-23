Charukeertha Bhattaraka Swami passes away

Shravanabelagola Jain Mutt Pontiff Charukeerthi Bhattaraka Swami passed away on Thursday morning. He was 73.

According to doctors of Adichunchanagiri hospital at Bellur Cross, Mandya district, the seer collapsed during his morning walk and was brought to the hospital at around 8.30 am in an unconscious state. He was declared dead at 9.32 am.

The mortal remains of the seer were brought to the mutt at around 1.30 pm and was kept for public viewing at Chavundaraya Sabha Mantap in Shravanabelagola. Thousands of devotees from across the state paid their last respects to the departed seer.

The last rites were conducted at Bolubetta, Tavarakatte, adjoining Chikkabetta of Chandragiri in the town. The funeral was conducted with state honours and as per Digambara Jain customs.

It is said that the seer was suffering from health issues for the past few months. Adichunchanagiri seer Nirmalanandanatha Swami visited the hospital.

The seer ascended the Dharmacharya Peetha at Shravanabelagola Peetha in 1970. Later, he became the president of Shravanabelagola Digambar Jain Matha Institutions (SDJMI) and ensured standard education from primary level to the engineering course.

The seer was also a scholar in Sanskrit and Prakrit and led a team of scholars, who collected important works of Prakrit.

The seer was successful in conducting Mahamastakabhisheka to the statue of Gommateshwara at Shravanabelagola four times - 1981, 1993, 2006 and 2018. The Mahamastakabhisheka is held once in 12 years.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda offered their condolences.