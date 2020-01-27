Chief minister announces 4 new medical colleges

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that the government has decided to establish four new medical colleges in the state.

After laying the foundation stone for the construction of the super speciality hospital here on Monday, he said the medical colleges would come up in Yadgir, Chikkamagaluru, Haveri and Chikkaballapur districts, with the assistance of the Central government.

The state government aims to have a government medical college in all district headquarters, he said.

MP Pratap Simha said that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa visited the entire state to inspect the flood situation, soon after taking oath as the chief minister. An amount of Rs 5 lakh was announced to those who lost their houses during the floods.

The MP lambasted former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy stating that all victims of Kodagu floods in 2018 have not been provided houses.

He had only laid the foundation stone for the houses at a cost of Rs 197 crore which was donated by the people.

Contribution by H D Kumaraswamy to the development of Kodagu is zero, he said.

Super speciality hospital

The long-pending demand of the district has been answered with the laying of the foundation stone for the construction of the super speciality hospital.

A campaign was conducted by the people, including celebrities on Twitter, urging the authorities to build a super speciality hospital.

In the budget presented by former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy during the tenure of the previous coalition government, he has announced the upgrading of the district hospital to a super speciality hospital.

A 450-bed hospital was promised and a grant of Rs 100 crore was announced towards the same.