Chief Secretary administers pledge against corruption

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 26 2021, 22:04 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2021, 23:38 ist
P Ravi Kumar. Credit: DH File Photo

Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar on Tuesday administered a pledge against corruption to all secretariat officials on the occasion of the Vigilance Awareness Week.

According to a release, the theme of the week-long observation is 'Independent India @ 75: Self-reliance with Integrity'.

Kumar directed officials to ensure effective observation of the week-long campaign. "I will not take or give a bribe," is one of the pledges.  

Bengaluru
Karnataka
India News

