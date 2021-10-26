Chief Secretary administers pledge against corruption

Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar on Tuesday administered a pledge against corruption to all secretariat officials on the occasion of the Vigilance Awareness Week.
According to a release, the theme of the week-long observation is 'Independent India @ 75: Self-reliance with Integrity'.
Kumar directed officials to ensure effective observation of the week-long campaign. "I will not take or give a bribe," is one of the pledges.
