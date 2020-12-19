'Chigari' bus runs over, kills man in Dharwad

A 'chigari' bus ran over a man who was about to cross the BRTS lane near NTTF in Dharwad on Friday late night. The person identified as Sudheendra Hanchinmani sustained serious head injuries and was rushed to a private hospital. Unfortunately, Sudheendra didn't respond to medical treatment and died. Sudheendra was a retired officer at LIC and was chairman of Vidya P Hanchinmani PU College in Dharwad. The BRTS bus driver soon after the accident fled the scene.

Police said that Sudheendra was crossing the BRTS lane and the bus driver without noticing him ran the bus over him. Rash and negligent driving is said to be the reason for the mishap. A case is registered at the traffic police station and a manhunt is launched to nab the driver.

