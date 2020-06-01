Chikkamagaluru: Fire breaks out at Malnad Tyres outlet

Chikkamagaluru: Fire breaks out at Malnad Tyres outlet

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS,
  • Jun 01 2020, 10:07 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2020, 10:08 ist

The fire broke out at Malnad Tyres outlet in the wee hours of Monday, at NMC Circle on I G Road in Chikkamagaluru.

The majority of the items including tyres, tubes, furniture, and others in the shop has been gutted in the fire.

No casualty was reported in the accident. On information, fire tenders rushed to the spot and extinguished the flames after three hours. Thick smoke billowed from flames, creating panic in the surrounding areas.

A few items in the ICICI insurance office functioning from the third floor of the building has been gutted in the fire.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Chikkamagaluru
Fire Accident
Karnataka

What's Brewing

2 NASA astronauts enter ISS after 19-hour journey

2 NASA astronauts enter ISS after 19-hour journey

US protests raise fears of new coronavirus outbreak

US protests raise fears of new coronavirus outbreak

Love in lockdown: Couples recast big fat Indian wedding

Love in lockdown: Couples recast big fat Indian wedding

NASA astronauts head for ISS on historic SpaceX flight

NASA astronauts head for ISS on historic SpaceX flight

Trump to delay G7 summit; May invite India, Russia

Trump to delay G7 summit; May invite India, Russia

 