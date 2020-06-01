Chikkamagaluru: Fire breaks out at Malnad Tyres outlet

The fire broke out at Malnad Tyres outlet in the wee hours of Monday, at NMC Circle on I G Road in Chikkamagaluru.

The majority of the items including tyres, tubes, furniture, and others in the shop has been gutted in the fire.

No casualty was reported in the accident. On information, fire tenders rushed to the spot and extinguished the flames after three hours. Thick smoke billowed from flames, creating panic in the surrounding areas.

A few items in the ICICI insurance office functioning from the third floor of the building has been gutted in the fire.