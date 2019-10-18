Childhood friend tries to stab Cong MLA Byrathi Suresh

The Kothanur police arrested a man who tried to stab Hebbal MLA Byrathi Suresh near his house on Friday evening.

Bhimashankar S Guled DCP (North-east) said that a case of attempt to murder has been registered at the Kothanur police station, as one person tried to assault MLA of Hebbal constituency Byrathi Suresh, but the legislator sustained no injuries. The person who tried to assault has been identified Shivu and has been secured by the police.

MLA Suresh said, he had left the house to attend a meeting on Friday evening when a biker went overtaking his car. He then came back from the opposite side and rammed his car. When the MLA got out of the car, the man suddenly pulled out a knife and tried to stab him. Meanwhile, his gunman and a passer-by prevented him from attacking the MLA and held him before handing him over to the police.

The MLA further added that he knows the man’s family very well as he is a resident of Byrathi and he knows the accused from childhood. The MLA claimed that he gave Rs 2 lakh to the man's mother who sought help while building their house and his father was a drama artiste. His family is very poor and the accused has an elder and younger brother, who are in good terms with the MLA. I am still under shock that why he had tried to attack me, the MLA added.