China-returned youth forced to live in isolation

A youth, who returned from China, has been forced to live in isolation at a farmhouse with his parents at Munavalli in Savadatti taluk for 14 days from Monday, following Covid-19 scare.

The 32-year-old youth had arrived at Katkol village in Ramdurg taluk on March 14. As the villagers came to know about his arrival, they suspected that he might have contracted coronavirus and feared that it may spread in the village. Though medical tests of the youth done upon his arrival in Mumbai were negative, the villagers did not believe him and he was forced to leave the village.

At Munavalli too, the residents maintained distance from him and informed the Health Department about him. Later, the youth and his parents were subjected to a test at the Government Hospital in Savadatti.

The taluk health officer, in a report to tahsildar, the tests conducted on him and his parents have turned negative and they have been asked to remain in isolation at their farmhouse.

3 undergo test in Raichur

Meanwhile, three persons of Raichur district were forcibly made to undergo a health checkup on Tuesday after they took part in the funeral of an old man, who fell prey to coronavirus in Kalaburagi. They have been kept under tight vigil at their

houses.

Three residents of Koradakal in Lingsugur taluk, Guragunta and Maski had taken part in the coronavirus victim’s last rites. Though the health department personnel told them to undergo a test, they did not agree.

Later, they were brought to Raichur with the help of police, following an instruction from the district administration, and were subjected to a test. Though they had no health issues, they will be under observation for 14 days at their houses, the health department officials said.