Chitradurga govt hospital enables video interaction with Covid patients in hospital

The district administration has provided the facility of video interaction with Covid-19 patients under treatment at designated hospital. This has come as a great relief for the family members of the patients.

A software on the lines of Zoom app has been used for this purpose. A device is installed in the ICU of the hospital and connectivity is provided to the mobile phone of Deputy Commissioner R Vinoth Priya and a doctor of the district hospital. The camera focuses on the patient and the ward. However, the patient cannot see the family members, but can only hear them.

"We have harnessed technology to come with a transparent system. It also helps in infusing confidence in the family members of the patients. There is some problem due to network issues and technical glitches. A separate room will be arranged for facilitating interaction with the patient," the deputy commissioner said.

Most of the people have no idea about the treatment given to Covid-19 patients. They usually speak to patients over phone or make a video call. But all the patients do not have smart phone and the system introduced by the administration will benefit such patients.

"It is quite natural that the family members will be worried particularly when children, aged persons and women are under treatment. They cannot be pacified despite reassurance by the doctors. Video interaction will ease their anxiety," said District Surgeon Dr Basavaraj.