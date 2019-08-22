Chitradurga MP donates Rs 50L worth relief materials

Chitradurga MP A Narayanaswamy on Thursday donated Rs 50 lakh worth utensils, cloths and grains to flood-hit victims in the taluk.

"On my request, minister Govind Karjol had advised me to donate utensils, cloths and grains," he said after distributing the materials brought in 9 trucks.

"In a few days, a delegation of BJP leaders and office-bearers will visit the taluk once again for more assistance," he said.

The BJP leaders visited Gulagalajambagi, Roogi, Uttur, Mirji and Ontagondi Channal villages and distributed the materials.