Chitradurga will get industrial township soon: Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday that an industrial township hasd been planned in the district in a bid to spur economic growth and create employment opportunities in the region.

Bommai added that a blueprint on the township will be prepared after identifying 1,500 acres of land for the said project.

He was speaking after receiving Basavabhushana award at the Murugha Mutt here.

Chitradurga district comes under Mumbai-Chennai industrial corridor. Several townships have been planned along the corridor in the state. One such township will come up in Chitradurga, Bommai said and instructed Deputy Commissioner Kavitha Mannikeri to identify the land required for the project.

On Upper Bhadra project, Bommai said, "The project was languishing since the times of S Nijalingappa. It was B S Yediyurappa who gave approval for the project when he was the chief minister. He (BSY) is indeed a Bhagiratha for the parched Chitradurga district," Bommai said adding that the project, once implemented, will help the people of the region a lot.