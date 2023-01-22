‘Choice of awardees holds mirror to Karnataka’s diversity’

There’s a need to recognise talent outside the purview of intellectual and academic circles, author and cultural critic Rahamat Tarikere said on Saturday at DH Changemakers, held annually to honour trailblazers whose individual actions have made a large difference to society.

Tarikere was part of the jury alongside theatre stalwart Arundhati Nag, social anthropologist A R Vasavi, and aviation pioneer Capt (retd) G R Gopinath which selected 23 changemakers from across Karnataka for this edition. Their work spanned diverse fields, from the disability rights to advocacy for sexual minorities, from busting fake news to bringing Internet to all, from saving crabs to reviving music, from running an innovative school to inspiring kids to take up cycling as a sport.

“The discovery of such a diverse talent is important. It helps us to see the real Karnataka,” Tarikere said, lauding the DH initiative. Praising all the awardees for stepping up where “the government fell short,” Arundhati said, “each one of them has seen a dream, a dream for (a better) India.”

Some had to fight “huge structural problems” to realise these dreams. Vasavi spoke of the parameters the jury chose them on from the initial pool of 500+ nominees.

“It’s not just the social work, but the fact that they addressed issues of power, knowledge and identity and the links between them to bring the change,” Vasavi said, hailing their interest and sincerity.

Capt (retd) Gopinath wasn’t present at the event.