Choose course, career you feel inclined to, actor Ramesh tells students

Students should choose a course and a career that they feel naturally inclined to do, said popular actor, director and television presenter Ramesh Aravind on Saturday.

They should explore all options at hand to pick the best teachers, courses and universities that can shape their future, the actor said.

Ramesh was speaking after inaugurating the 13th edition of Deccan Herald-Prajavani’s education expo EduVerse at Tripuravasini, Palace Grounds here.

He urged parents of students who have just passed out of class 12 not to worry about what is to come.

“My advice to them is to please relax, because everything will be okay. Your child will be fantastic,” he said.

He acknowledged the concerns of students confused between education and career choices.

“Please choose a field in which you already have some skills or you are sure of developing skills,” he said.

Lucrative option

Third, he said, was to consider if the chosen career option was lucrative. He asked: “Does this field offer enough money to support a lifestyle that you want?”

Finally, he asked students to focus on choosing a field that seems fulfilling to them.

“It is not a matter of just four or five years. The subject you choose should be one that can hold your interest for 50 years,” he said, adding that students must also train their minds to solve problems, because that is “the sure way to success”.

Television partner News First’s CEO S Ravikumar echoed Ramesh’s words. “Given that the PUC results just came out yesterday, this is a great platform for students and parents to get their doubts cleared and obtain clarity about courses and colleges,” he said.

‘Focus on the next’

Ravikumar urged students not to worry too much about their results, but focus on what they can do next.

Humourist and scholar Prof Krishne Gowda said: “We have a huge youth population in our country. Therefore, it is the responsibility of all institutions to direct students towards the right choices.”

They were joined by Anand Bildikar, national sales and operations head, TPML, Vijayakala Sudhakar, MD, AD6 Advertising, both of whom encouraged the gathering to explore all stalls and make the most of the opportunity.