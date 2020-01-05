Christian delegation meets CM over statue row

A team of Christian leaders led by Rev Peter Machado met CM B S Yediyurappa and urged him to ensure that the installation of the Jesus Christ statue at Kapala Betta is not hindered.

The delegation told the CM that the Hill was being used for Good Friday prayers for more than a century,

It also attempted to debunk misconceptions that Congress leader D K Shivakumar was funding the construction of the statue.

“Shivakumar funding the statue is a lie as it is being constructed by Kapalabetta Abhivruddhi Trust,” sources told DH.