CID issues second notice to Priyank Kharge 

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officer investigating the police sub-inspector recruitment scam has issued a second notice to Priyank M Kharge, MLA of Chittapur constituency.
Narasimhamurthy P, deputy superintendent of police, Financial Investigations Unit, CID issued the second notice on Wednesday. In the notice the officer has mentioned that he served a notice on April 24 asking him (Priyank) to appear before him on April 25 and provide the information and evidence about the information he shared with the media
persons.
Instead of appearing, Kharge had sent a reply to the notice on April 28 which according to Narasimhamurthy is irrelevant to the case. The officer further mentioned in the notice that unconfirmed information being shared on social media cannot be considered as evidence.
Kharge has been asked to appear within two days after he receives the notice.
