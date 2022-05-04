CID issues second notice to Priyank Kharge 

CID issues second notice to Priyank Kharge 

Kharge has been asked to appear within two days after he receives the notice

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 04 2022, 21:51 ist
  • updated: May 05 2022, 02:39 ist
Congress leader Priyank Kharge. Credit: DH Photo

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officer investigating the police sub-inspector recruitment scam has issued a second notice to Priyank M Kharge, MLA of Chittapur constituency. 

Narasimhamurthy P, deputy superintendent of police, Financial Investigations Unit, CID issued the second notice on Wednesday. In the notice the officer has mentioned that he served a notice on April 24 asking him (Priyank) to appear before him on April 25 and provide the information and evidence about the information he shared with the media
persons. 

Instead of appearing, Kharge had sent a reply to the notice on April 28 which according to Narasimhamurthy is irrelevant to the case. The officer further mentioned in the notice that unconfirmed information being shared on social media cannot be considered as evidence.

Kharge has been asked to appear within two days after he receives the notice. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

CID
notice
Priyank Kharge
Karnataka
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Miami next in F1's road to the hottest US ticket

Miami next in F1's road to the hottest US ticket

Maradona's 'hand of God' jersey auctioned for $9.3 mn

Maradona's 'hand of God' jersey auctioned for $9.3 mn

IISc develops gloves for rehabilitating stroke patients

IISc develops gloves for rehabilitating stroke patients

MP's Noorjahan mango to cost over Rs 1,000 apiece

MP's Noorjahan mango to cost over Rs 1,000 apiece

Death on Yablunska: Four lives that ended in Bucha

Death on Yablunska: Four lives that ended in Bucha

Vietnam's 1st world champion's poverty, misogyny fight

Vietnam's 1st world champion's poverty, misogyny fight

Manish Malhotra decodes Alia Bhatt's mehendi outfit

Manish Malhotra decodes Alia Bhatt's mehendi outfit

DH Radio | IPL: The brilliant, fantastic finishers

DH Radio | IPL: The brilliant, fantastic finishers

 