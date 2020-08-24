Citizens, corporates pooled Rs 306cr for Karnataka CM relief fund

In a bid to help the state sail through the pandemic, individuals and corporates in Karnataka have together contributed a sum of Rs 306.46 crores to the CM relief fund (CMRF).

As per information available with the chief minister’s office, between March 25 and July 23, a sum of Rs 306.46 crore was donated for the purpose of Covid-19 relief measures.

While individual donations stretched from Rs 100 to over a lakh, a significant sum was given by various cooperative societies in the state. “The cooperative societies themselves contributed about Rs 50 crore,” a source in the CMO said.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Of the funds donated, the state government has made use of more than 50% of the funds for various Covid-19 relief measures.

Speaking to DH, CM’s Secretary S Selva Kumar said, “Majority of the funds have been utilised for creating infrastructure in taluk and district hospitals. For instance, ICU beds were increased and high oxygen flow beds were created. The maximum amount has been spent for these two purposes.”

Of the sum, Rs 109.10 crore was given to Health department, Rs 43.74 crore to Medical Education department, Rs 9 crore for buying medical equipment in Dharwad district. “A sum of Rs 6 lakh was also used from this pool of funds to give compensation to the families of three weavers who took their lives owing to financial distress,” sources added.

As of now, the CMRF account has 144.56 crore remaining, which will be used for the purposes sanctioned by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, officials said.