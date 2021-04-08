CJ requests advocates to attend court through video-conferencing

Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka on Thursday made a personal request to the members of the bar to appear through video conferencing, in the wake of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the city.

The chief justice also made an appeal to all staff members above 45 years of age to take vaccines at the earliest.

During the last couple of days, many advocates sought adjournments citing that they have contracted virus.

Justice Oka orally made a request to the advocates to attend the proceedings through video conferencing. The chief justice said that the first 10 courts at the principal bench in Bengaluru already have highly efficient loudspeakers and the same will be arranged in all the court halls. He said that many other High Courts are taking advise to adopt the system in place in the Karnataka High Court.

Similarly, Justice B V Nagarathna requested members of the bar to appear through video conferencing, so as to avoid crowding in court halls.

“You can effectively argue through video conferencing, as well as you do when you appear personally,” Justice Nagarathna told an advocate.

Chief Justice Oka requested all eligible staff to get vaccinated at the earliest.

“As the courts are functioning normally, the general public, litigants and advocates are regularly visiting the court and offices. It is, therefore, necessary that all eligible staff members get themselves vaccinated,” he said.