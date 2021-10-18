Clash breaks out among rival groups at Kolar hospital

A clash broke out between two groups over an old rivalry at the SNR district hospital here on Monday.

One group, owing allegiance to Narayanaswamy of Kadamba wine store in the city and his children, and the other, owing allegiance to Amar and Balu of Kataripalya, had clashed in the morning.

Police intervened to stop the fight and had admitted those injured in the incident to the SNR hospital and the RL Jalappa hospital in the city.

In the afternoon, the injured belonging to the two groups engaged in fisticuffs in the ward where they were admitted at the SNR hospital.

A tense situation prevailed at the ward, causing disturbance to other patients there.

Doctors at the hospital and the police intervened and stopped the fight from escalating. The incident is recorded on the CCTV camera of the ward.

The city police have registered complaints filed by both the groups. They have tightened security in the hospital as a precautionary measure.