Class 7 kids in limbo over indecision on public exam

Lack of clarity on whether the government will go ahead with its decision to introduce public examination for class 7 this academic year has pushed lakhs of children into turmoil.

Officials said no final decision has been taken on the issue. Suresh Kumar announced the reintroduction of public exams for Class 7 on October 4 in a press conference. But two months after the announcement, no official order has been issued about the same.

A meeting called by Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Wednesday to discuss the issue failed to arrive at any decision.

The delay by the government to issue a official order has put pressure on children as they are not sure whether they have to write public examination or school-level examination.

Sources from the department told DH that it was unlikely to conduct/introduce public examination for the current academic year as it was already late.

“As discussed earlier, the responsibility of conducting public examination for class 7 has been given to Karnataka Secondary Education and Examination Board and the Board is currently busy with preparation for SSLC board examination. It is unlikely to go ahead with the earlier announcement made by the minister to reintroduce public examinations for Class 7 from current academic year,” said a senior official from the department.

The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) has issued notice to the department, stating that this would put pressure on children. Several academicians have raised objection over the announcement made by the minister.

The minister spoke about reintroducing public examination at Class 7 level after he felt the learning level of students has decreased. He also seemed to be echoing the opinion of teachers and parents during his visit to several districts across the state.

The public examinations for Class 7 was last conducted in 2004-05. Principal secretary of the department S R Umashankar, commissioner for department of public instruction Dr K G Jagadeesha, members of KSCPCR were present in the meeting.