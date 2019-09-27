Class VI student of govt school electrocuted

A Class VI of Basapur government higher primary school in Maski taluk of the district was electrocuted while draining out rainwater from the rooftop of his classroom on Friday.

Anilkumar (11) suffered severe burns when he came in contact with the power line close to the school building. He was rushed to community healthcare centre in Kavital, where he failed to respond to treatment and died. The Kavital police have registered a case of unnatural death.

This is the third such incident reported in the undivided Raichur district in the last two months.

On Aug 16, five students of BCM hostel in Koppal were electrocuted while removing a flagpost. In Sept second week, three of a family were killed when a low-lying 11 kV line snapped and landed on the tractor-trailer in Kushtagi taluk.