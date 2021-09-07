Classes 6-8 reopen to poor response in unaided schools

Physical classes for 6th to 8th standard resumed from Monday after a gap of almost 18 months but the response was not as good as it was for class 9 and on day one.

Some schools reopened classes only for 8th standard. The response was poor at private unaided schools, specially in cities like Bengaluru. Mid and budget schools witnessed a good turnout with 50 to 60 per cent attendance on day one.

According to representatives of private school managements, only a set of parents are reluctant to send kids to schools. “Parents who have paid fees are sending children to school. A majority of the absentees are those who have not paid the fees,” said D Shashi Kumar, general secretary, Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka.

Primary and secondary education minister B C Nagesh visited some schools in Bengaluru and welcomed students with flowers and toffees. “Students are coming to schools after 18 months and are very happy. Schools have been instructed to follow all Covid-19 safety measures. We are accommodating only two students per desk and wearing mask is mandatory along with a consent letter from parents,” said Nagesh.

The minister said the government will decide on reopening class 1 to 5 after the response for classes 6 to 8 and also based on the opinion of the Technical Committee for Covid-19.

“I had interacted with students during the offline classes and children were happy to attend offline classes,” said the minister.

Schools did not reopen for offline classes in Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada.

“Parents are confident to sending children to schools as they are aware about the all safety measures in place for high school students,” said principal of a private unaided school.

“While we are very excited to welcome back students of classes 6–8, we will begin in a methodical way with shortened days after ensuring the health and safety measures are followed by students. We have started with class 7 from today and classes 6 and 8 will be back to campus from the coming week. We now look forward to the decision to bring back younger students from classes 1–5 back to campus too,” said Shweta Sastri, managing director, Canadian International School.

“We will open for in a phased manner from next week considering the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival. We support the government in this initiative as classroom learning is very important for children and will also get them physically active once again. The need to reopen is very real and felt by students, parents, teachers, and school leaders worldwide. What we need right now are clear SOPs that can ensure smooth reopening of schools and building trust among parents,” said Niru Agarwal, sTrustee, Greenwood High International School.

According to the Department of Primary and Secondary Education’s data, the attendance for class six across the state was 29.35 per cent, while it was 28.05 per cent in class seven and 23.22 per cent for class eight. Officials pointed out that the attendance was much higher but due to their busy schedule, teachers could not upload the data.

“Compared to urban areas the attendance at rural areas was better and we are expecting more students in coming days, specially after the festive season,” said an official from the department.

Sharing their experience, students said that they are very happy to back on campuses. Gagan, a class 7 student said, “It’s been so long that I had visited the school, met my friends and teachers. I am so excited to be back in campus.”

Sagar, another class 8 student said, “My parents were not ready to give consent, but I managed to convince them because they use to take me out for all most all family events and also for shopping. I am sure I will be more safe at my school.”